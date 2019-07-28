|
ALICE WESCOATT Alice Mae Wescoatt went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 30, 1927 to Maxfield Dodge and Lillian Kopp, and moved to Chico in 1930. Alice is survived by her brother, Max Dodge, her three children, Steven Wescoatt (Carol), Deborah McMillan (Bill) and Mark Wescoatt (DeeDee), along with five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister Grace, and a granddaughter. Alice graduated from Chico High School in 1946 and worked for The Fair Store, Chico Public Library, Sierra Stationers and K-Mart before retiring in 1993. She was very active in Redeemer Lutheran Church, and enjoyed sewing, quilting and working in her garden. She was well-loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be conducted at Redeemer Lutheran Church by Pastor Donald Jordan on Saturday August 3, at 11:00
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 28, 2019