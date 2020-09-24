1/1
Alicia Maria Ontiveroz
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALICIA ONTIVEROZ Alicia Maria Ontiveroz passed on September 19, 2020. Born to Rofolio and Dolores Gonzalez on June 30, 1946. Alicia was a wonderful woman. She worked hard to advocate for women and children. She worked hands on with both Orland and Butte County volunteering her time on domestic violence calls and women seeking recovery. She helped so many people with recovery. She loved her job as a drug and alcohol counselor. It was not a job, it was a passion. Alicia leaves behind three sons and one daughter: Charels, Randy, Eddie, and Yvette. She leaves five grandchildren: Michelle, Raquel, Cheyenne, Rj, and Tj. She leaves behind four great-grandchildren; MiaCali, Sofia, Angel, and CalIthea. She leaves behind a son-in-law Greg, and grandson-in-law Luis. The funeral will be held September 25, 2020 at St Dominics Church in Orland, CA at 9:30 AM. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to www.NewtonBracewell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved