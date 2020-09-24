ALICIA ONTIVEROZ Alicia Maria Ontiveroz passed on September 19, 2020. Born to Rofolio and Dolores Gonzalez on June 30, 1946. Alicia was a wonderful woman. She worked hard to advocate for women and children. She worked hands on with both Orland and Butte County volunteering her time on domestic violence calls and women seeking recovery. She helped so many people with recovery. She loved her job as a drug and alcohol counselor. It was not a job, it was a passion. Alicia leaves behind three sons and one daughter: Charels, Randy, Eddie, and Yvette. She leaves five grandchildren: Michelle, Raquel, Cheyenne, Rj, and Tj. She leaves behind four great-grandchildren; MiaCali, Sofia, Angel, and CalIthea. She leaves behind a son-in-law Greg, and grandson-in-law Luis. The funeral will be held September 25, 2020 at St Dominics Church in Orland, CA at 9:30 AM. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to www.NewtonBracewell.com
.