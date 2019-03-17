Resources More Obituaries for Alison Campion Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alison Campion

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ALISON CAMPION This world lost a bright star on Monday, March 11th. On this day our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother entered into eternal rest. Alison was born on April 1st, 1927 in San Diego, CA. She attended Point Loma High School and graduated from UCSB in 1950. In 1952 she married Richard Campion and in 1954 they moved to Chico, CA where he began his medical career. In 1955 they moved to Paradise, CA where they raised their four children. She went back to college in her 30's and earned a teaching credential in Special Education. She taught at Paradise High School for 17 years. In retirement she moved back to Chico and called Chico her home until her passing. Alison is survived by her four children, Cory Campion, Curt Campion (Denise), Art Campion (Gina), Lisa Reynolds (Boj), her sister Diane Ellis of Carmel, CA, seven grand-children and five great- grandchildren (one more to be born in June) and numerous, loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Charlene Hyde of Santa Cruz, CA, her husband Richard S. Campion M.D and her parents Molly and Charles Ryder, DDS of Los Gatos, CA. Alison treasured her family above all else. She instilled in her children an unwavering sense of strength and grit and lived her life exemplifying both. Even in her challenging final years, she never complained and always looked to the future with a positive attitude and sincere enthusiasm. She had such strength of character and would always rise to whatever the challenge. Alison was a one-of-a-kind, wonderfully caring woman who embodied the term grace. She loved life and lived hers to the full measure. Alison was the life of the party and was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. Our home in Paradise was always the gathering place for friends and family and the scene of many a party. It was a second home and she a second mom to all of our friends growing up. She will be missed more than words can express but we are so grateful for the many years we were able to have her in our lives and to love her. To honor and celebrate a life well-lived, a gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, March 31st at 2:00 at the CARD Center on Vallombrosa Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Bruise Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries