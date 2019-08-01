|
ALITA JESSEN ABSHIER Alita Jessen Abshier of Paradise, passed to the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, July 25, 2019 in Chico, California. Alita was a Butte County resident for 100 years, living in Paradise, California, and was the last of the family era. Alita was born on April 24, 1919, in Alameda, CA to Walter Jessen and Marian Roper Jessen. The family returned shortly thereafter to Chico, CA. In 1929, at the age of 10, the family moved to Paradise and Alita remained a resident of Paradise up until the morning of November 8, 2018 when the devastating Camp Fire 2018 tore through Paradise. The fire burned her residence at Sunshine Manor to the ground. Alita took refuge in Chico for the remaining 8 months of life and celebrated her 100th birthday. Alita rode the school bus for years from Paradise to Chico and graduated from Chico High School in 1939. She married Lawrence Leslie Abshier October 11, 1940 and they resided in the Abshier family homestead in Paradise. Alita was employed at Chico Airport during WWII while her husband served in the US Navy. In 1946, they had their one and only daughter Alita "Ellen" Abshier. Alita earned her LVN license in 1964 and worked as a home health provider. She was also employed by Heinke Fruit Juices in Paradise. She became a widow in 2000 when Leslie died of a brain tumor. In the summer of 2018, the family homestead was sold to Alita's great-great-great nephew David Kenneth Michael Jessen. David, along with his wife Katrina and family, worked tirelessly renovating the home before the Camp Fire ravaged the homestead two days prior to their move in date. Alita was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Paradise since 1958, a member of Butte County Historical Society, Paradise Gem & Mineral Club, Paradise Rod & Gun Club and a life member of the NRA. Alita loved singing in the choir, attending church activities, cutting wood, hunting, collecting rocks, farming kiwis, and gardening. Alita is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Leslie Abshier 1919-2000, brothers Walter Wesley Jessen 1916-1973 and Henry Merrill Jessen 1917-2017, and grandson Richard "Keith" Lewis 1970-2007. Alita is survived by her daughter Ellen Abshier Lewis of Paradise; son-in-law Richard "Dick" Kenneth Lewis and Dee Williams of Yankee Hill CA; granddaughter Debbie Lewis Sobrero and Brent of Paradise; 4 great-granddaughters Alexandria Sobrero 26 of Sioux Falls SD, Haylee Sobrero 21 and Jenna Sobrero 18 of Paradise CA, Daryn Lewis Peters 20 of Highlands Ranch CO; 1 great-grandson Wyatt Lewis Peters 19 of Highlands Ranch CO; granddaughter-in-law Courtney Lewis Peters and Brad of Highlands Ranch CO; and many loving nephews and nieces. Alita's family gives special thanks to the assisted living caregivers that were tender and kind to Alita over the past 10 years; Oak Knoll/Atria, Beavers Guest Home, and Sunshine Manor all of Paradise; and final care at Almond Blossom in Chico with the help of Butte Home Health & Hospice. Family, friends and caregivers are all invited to the funeral services on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Rose Chapel Mortuary followed with a catered luncheon at the Paradise Area Recreation District in Paradise, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Paradise c/o Ellen Lewis at P.O. Box 546, Durham CA 95938. Interment will be at the Paradise Cemetery on Monday August 5, 2019. John 3:16 that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 1, 2019