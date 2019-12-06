|
ALLA DUVALL August 13, 1925 - November 30, 2019 Alla Stewart DuVall of Chico, California, passed away on November 30, 2019. She is survived by her son Kristian and grandson Mika, daughter-in-law Deborah, granddaughters Maura and Jessica, and great grandsons Nathaniel, Luke and Sean. She is predeceased by her husband Ken, eldest son Michael, and parents Leon and Nina. She is also survived by dear family friends Bob and Margaret Fay and Doug Love. Alla was born in San Francisco on August 13, 1925, a first generation Californian, born to immigrant parents. Her father was a Russian musician, appearing in many films after relocating the family to Los Angeles. She graduated from Hollywood High in 1943, then worked various jobs as a hat check girl at night clubs during post-war Hollywood, got married and welcomed her son Michael in 1947. She eventually became a dental hygienist and a working divorcee, unusual for that time, which she did with grace and beauty. She met Ken DuVall in 1963, a neighbor and stunt man. They got married shortly thereafter and their son Kristian was born in 1964. Ken turned to real estate after his stunt man days and moved the family to Chico, California in 1977. She often described her reaction to leaving Los Angeles as 'kicking and screaming', but grew to love their new life in Northern California where they stayed for more than 40 years. She was spirited, brave, ahead of her time and accepting of new ideas. Everything about her was glamorous. She was a health nut before the term was used as it is today. She made holiday dinners a beautiful occasion. She loved all of her pets as if they were her furry children, teaching many of them to 'talk' to her. She never missed her morning walks and made sure that all of her loved ones took their vitamins. She made many good friends throughout her life and will be dearly missed by all that loved her, especially how her face would light up when she saw you.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 6, 2019