ALLEN ALVES Allen was born on November 8, 1930, in Afton, CA. He passed away Friday, April 17th, 2020 in Bayliss, CA. Allen's parents Barney and Palmira Alves owned and operated a dairy farm. Allen was the youngest of six children and the only son. On August 15, 1954, Allen married the love of his life, Mary Louise Gallo. Together they raised five children and started Alves Farms. What initially began as a dairy soon grew to include rice, pheasants, orchards and various crops. Allen's trait and appreciation for hard work has been instilled in his family. Still today, the 3rd generation family owned and operated farm thrives. Allen was known for his charismatic personality. He never met a stranger and he loved his friends which came from all different backgrounds. Those who met Allen noted he had a wicked sense of humor and was the Master of good natured ribbing which didn't offend people, most of the time! He was a member of numerous service organizations and proudly supported other local causes. In his free time he attended auctions where he procured countless treasures, although his wife Mary often argued as to the item's worth; played numerous games of liar's dice; and enjoyed taking drives to check up on how the farm was operating. Allen is survived by his five children and their spouses: Greg and Janna Alves, Gary Alves & Coleen Hurt, Cheryl & Gene Massa, Richard & Amy Alves and Michael & Shay Alves, all of Bayliss, CA. His sisters, Marie Spooner of Williams, CA, Ginny Azevedo of Maxwell, CA, and Kathleen & Dunell Hurlburt of Willows, CA, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Mary Louise Alves; his brother, Manuel Bernard Jr.; and his sisters, Bernadine Soeth and Alice Carvalho. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bayliss Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, YLI, or the scholarship which is currently being arranged by the family. Arrangements are being handled by F.D. Sweet and Son in Willows.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 25, 2020