ALLEN DUANE LUEDECKE Allen Luedecke was born June 20, 1939 in Missoula, Montana and died January 30, 2020 in Chico, California. Allen grew up on his parents' farm located in the Bitterroot Valley near Corvallis, Montana, where he attended grammar and high school. After graduating from high school in 1958, Allen enrolled at the University of Montana. He graduated with BA (1961) and MA (1963) degrees in mathematics. Allen became an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hunting and trout fishing. He continued to enjoy these activities throughout his life, even though he was stricken with polio in 1955, which resulted in paraplegia, necessitating the use of braces, crutches and eventually a wheelchair. The family enjoyed the many outdoor and cultural activities available in Minnesota. Allen served two years as president of the Minnesota State Archery Association. During his term. he volunteered with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help pass protective legislation placing hunting restrictions on Minnesota's black bears. Allen became a skilled target archer and bowhunter. He competed in both indoor and outdoor archery leagues and tournaments. One of his passions was bowhunting in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Allen's ashes will be interred at the cemetery in Corvallis, Montana. No funeral service will be held. A no-services memorial party will be held in Chico, CA this spring. Family and friends will be notified of the details. Donations in Allen's memory can be made to the National Resource Defense Council (NRDC), the Butte County Humane Society, or a . To read the full obituary, please visit NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 8, 2020