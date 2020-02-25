Home

Allen Logan


1945 - 2020
Allen Logan Obituary
ALLEN LOGAN Allen Theodore Logan was born October 23, 1945 in Oakland, California, to Theodore Buchanan Logan and Estelle Mae Logan. He died peacefully on February 15, 2020. He married Kay Davis on December 16, 1967. They moved to Chico with their boys, Rob & Mike in 1974. In 1993 they opened Northern Lights. Rob, Mike & Joe continue to operate the store today. Allen enjoyed being in the store every day to help customers with their lighting needs. Allen was a world class swimmer. He attained All American status in high school days at Washington Hi in Fremont, California. He was named All American at University of Utah where he attended on full scholarship. Allen served in the U.S. Army as Lt 1st Class. He served in the states and in Vietnam. In later years he swam competitively in the "Masters" swim club. He also enjoyed fishing and boating. Allen is survived by his loving wife Kay, sons Robert Allen Logan (wife Beth), Michael Todd Logan (wife Tiffany), granddaughter Khloe brother Thomas Logan, sister Elizabeth Calhoun, many cousins, nieces, nephews & friends. Honoring Allen's wishes there will be no service. Please share your memories in the Memory Book at Northern Lights or online at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 25, 2020
