|
|
ALLEN SHULER Allen Leroy Shuler - known in Chester as "Coach Shu" - passed away January 8, 2020, after a brief illness. He would have been 90, this coming week. To praise or motivate others, Al quoted, "adversity introduces a man to himself". He was quieter about his own story of overcoming adversity: Born to Mabel and Earle Shuler, in Chicago, his childhood was permeated by the hardships of the Great Depression. Al changed elementary schools thirteen times, and at age eleven was expected to take a job with the railroad. Instead, he insisted he finish school. During high school, his job, homework, and football practice left Al barely enough time to sleep, but his determination, grit, and talent won him a scholarship to Central College in Iowa. Later - after serving in the Korean War - he earned his master's degree and teaching credential at San Jose State, and Stanford. During college he worked at YMCA summer camps, which helped form his approach to mentoring youth. In 1954, Al married Peggy Logue (now Peggy Wright of Lake Almanor). They began raising their four children while he coached high school football in Santa Clara. The family also built a summer home at Lake Almanor. Like so many, they were drawn to the beauty and peacefulness of the area, with its abundant offerings of year-round recreation. Back home, Al was being cultivated for a career in professional football, but he loved coaching teens. In 1969, he turned down a college coaching position, in favor of one at Chester High School. He often expressed gratitude for the opportunity to raise his family in Chester, and for the decades he spent coaching football, wrestling, and golf at CHS. In 1975, Al was proud to be part of Chester's first trip to the football playoffs. The team's first NSCIF Class A Championship followed in 1979. People he coached remember the inspiring quotes he had them memorize, as well as "Shuler-isms" like "if you go right you never go wrong", and "you can keep running until I get tired!" In 1976, Al married Carol Keith and gained five stepchildren. His and Carol's fifteen grandchildren recall him as silly and fun-loving, dispensing important life lessons such as "you can sit on your thumb, but it has a nail in it!" One sums it up as, "on the one hand he rarely seemed serious; on the other, he was always teaching something." Carol passed in 2002, and Al married Ellen Manner in 2005, expanding his family to include her many descendants. They enjoyed many trips together while living in Chico. After Ellen passed away, Al lived on his own in Chico, keeping up his social schedule with friends and his involvement with the Elks of Chico. He played many rounds of golf and continued his 3 time a week workout routine at the gym until his late eighties, when dementia imposed a quieter life. His last year was spent in the loving care of the staff at Almond Blossom Senior Care in Chico. After retirement, Coach Shu remained a vocal CHS fan. This past November, he was inspired by efforts to fill the stands for the varsity football team's section championship game: The community had funded tickets for CHS students, so he added tickets for the students of Chester Elementary School, and families from both schools. His eyes were sparkling a few days later, as he received thank-you cards, a fresh Chester ball cap, and a play-by-play of the game. Hearing how intensely the team had worked for their victory, he recalled that he always trained Chester kids hard, because of the cold, the altitude, and the small team sizes: "They have to play much harder than some, so they must condition harder." Al's coaching was characteristic of a man who held the highest expectations of himself, and others. As much as he cherished a win, he frowned upon running up a score. He seemed compelled to equip young adults for any trial they may encounter: a snowy football final, an unexpected call from a ref, an ethical dilemma, or life's traumas and hardships. At the same time he instilled habits like gratitude for one's blessings, and a compulsion to "pay it forward". Al was predeceased by daughter Kris Wilson in 2006. He is survived by siblings Ivan, Arlene, and Dolores; son and daughter-in-law John and Lisa Shuler; daughters Wendy McClure and Heidi Shuler; grandchildren Trenna, John, Adam, Greer, Shanley, Sam, and Davis; and five great grandchildren. A celebration of Al's life will be held in Chester, during the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations to the Chester High School Athletic Fund. Checks may be written to The Boosters Club and sent to Chester High School, c/o Paul Hardig, PO Box 797, Chester, CA 96020.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 9, 2020