ALLEN WALDEN On October 31, 2020, Allen Leroy Walden died in his home, in Durham, in the arms of his wife of 51 years, Cheryl Walden. He was 78 years old, born in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma on January 8, 1942 to Ted and Twylite Walden. When he was a few years old, he and his parents moved to California, settling in Red Bluff where he grew up. Allen was a hard worker. At a very young age, he started his career in the grocery business. He worked many years as a manager at Shop in Save in Paradise and then Chico. For many years after that, he owned his own grocery store in Redding and then in Chico. In addition to working in the grocery business, he maintained Walden's Christmas Tree Farm in Durham where dressed up as Santa Claus every weekend during the season, greeting everybody with waves and hugs and handing out candy canes. In 1992, he and his wife opened their home as a care facility for elderly and they cared for many people and their families for many years. During this time, he continued his career in the grocery business by working at FoodMax in Red Bluff, retiring at the age of 70. Allen was always a loyal friend and deeply loved by his family. He had four children of his own: Ed, Jodi, Chad and Amber, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandkids. But he was "dad" and "poppy" to so many others and was loved by so many. He welcomed everyone with open arms and always made his home their home. He was a wonderful, kindhearted man and will be missed deeply. His father passed away in July 2001, his mother in January 2020 and his grandson, Christopher in September 2019. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com