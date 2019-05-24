ALTA (BOBBYE) CHAMBERS Alta (Bobbye) J. Chambers passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bobbye was born in Chico on March 29, 1929 to George and Helen Jones. She attended Chico schools and graduated from Chico High School in 1947. Following graduation, Bobbye moved to Sacramento for a short time where she was employed by the state and also worked for a car agency. Bobbye returned to Chico in 1949 and in 1950 she married Donald R. Chambers, a high school classmate. They raised two children; Teresa and Timothy. Bobbye worked for PG&E for over 30 years and was a member of Alpha Beta chapter, Phi Epsilon Phi Sorority, as well as volunteered at the for several years after retiring from PG&E. Bobbye enjoyed going to their cabin at Bucks Lake, where she and her family and friends water-skied, relaxed at the beach, and had many barbeques on the deck. She also enjoyed listening to music, knitting, and had a love for feeding all the birds that landed in her yard (which for several years included a peacock), but most of all Bobbye loved to shop! In January 2018, Bobbye suffered a stroke and The Courtyard at Little Chico Creek became her home which she loved dearly. She made friends with all her neighbors, played bingo, went on weekly field trips, and truly enjoyed always having someone to dine with and talk to. The staff and residents loved Bobbye as much as she loved them. Bobbye will truly be missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind daughter Teresa Arnold and son-in-law Doug; son Tim and daughter-in-law Terry; six grandchildren, Alison, Ashley, Candi, Brian, Casey and Matthew; and three great grandchildren, Owen, Chet and Taylor. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, May 28, 11 a.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Following the service, there will be a luncheon served at Teresa and Doug's home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Butte Humane Society. To view obituary and send condolences to the family go online to NewtonBracewelll.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary