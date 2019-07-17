AMY LYNN CARNAGEY With all of her children and many of her family surrounding her, Amy lost her fight with breast cancer, way too young, the end of April. Amy lived her life in Chico and was a mother who loved her family. Amy is survived by her children Brad, Kyle and Natasha; grandchildren Avorri & Emmitt; parents Nancy & Duane Carnagey; brothers Kevin and Scott (Ashley); nephew Hayden; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Amy's family welcome friends & family to celebrate her life at a memorial service which will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Noon at the Chico Salvation Army Community Center, 567 E. 16th Street. The family thanks the staff & doctors at Enloe Hospital for their caring support of Amy, especially in the last several months and days of her life. The family asks that donations in her memory be made to the Salvation Army or the . Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 17, 2019