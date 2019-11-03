|
|
AMYRE DEDEAUX Amyre Mary DeDeaux, 74, died suddenly in Chico, CA on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1945 in New Orleans, LA to Norman W. & Gloria Despues DeDeaux, the third of 5 children. She is survived by her son, Adam DeDeaux-Satrom and her siblings: Sandra (Richard) Parker, Norman DeDeaux Jr., Larry DeDeaux and Donna (Joseph) Canale. Amyre graduated from Pleasant Hill High School and went on to graduate from Chico State University and taught school in the area for over a decade. She obtained a Masters Degree in Marriage & Family Therapy from Chico State, and worked with young adults and teen mothers while cultivating a private LMFT practice of her own. Amyre appreciated the arts, participated in drama clubs, enjoyed painting, and loved watching artists blow glass. She was a member of the Chappele Poets of Northern CA. She loved to garden and could often be found among the flowers in her yard or walking the paths of Chico admiring the trees. She was cremated per her wishes and her ashes will be scattered in Hawaii. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sat., November 16 from 11am-1pm in Bidwell Park next to Sycamore Field, at the Oak Grove Tables in Chico, CA. She will be remembered by her loving son & family and will reunite with her Mom & Dad in Heaven.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 3, 2019