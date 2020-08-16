ANCIL MITCHELL Ancil Leroy Mitchell passed away Aug 4, 2020 in Hughson, CA after a long battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 3, 1941 in Bakersfield, CA to Willie Augustine Rhodes. His brother, Robert (Bob), was born 14 months later. Their birth father was not around for long, but they both found the father they were destined to have when Willie married Voaid Mitchell in 1947. Voaid adopted both boys and always considered them his sons. Their sister, Linda, was born in 1950. As a child, Ancil possessed a quirky sense of humor, a warm heart, a sharp intelligence and a passionate belief in UFOs and the existence of extraterrestrial aliens. Ancil attended Delano High School where he was celebrated for his acting ability, playing lead roles in several plays. After graduation in 1959, he joined the Air Force. While stationed in Ankara, Turkey he met Diane Maberry, who was an exchange student from Havre, Montana. They were married in 1963 and had two daughters, Crystal and Hope. During that time, he graduated from the University of Laverne with a degree in Sociology. He and Diane later divorced. Possessing a strong need to be of service to others, Ancil served as Executive Director of several prominent non-profit organizations in Southern California, including United Way, the Right to Life League, Children's Orthopedic Hospital, St. Anne's of Los Angeles, and the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Foundation. In 1988, Ancil married Virginia Sue Ellison. They bought a farm on the top of a hill in Berry Creek, CA where they took in foster children, primarily boys. Ancil was also a substitute teacher for the Oroville School District. After Sue's death in 2015, Ancil bought a motor home and spent most of his time at River Reflections RV Park in Oroville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bob, and his wife, Sue. He is survived by his two daughters, Crystal (Gregg) Reagan of Oxnard and Hope (Skip) Miller of Ojai, CA; grandson Michael (Sally) McDowell, granddaughter, Arielle Valenzuela, three great-grandsons, and his sister Linda (Gary) Griffith of Bozeman, MT. He is also survived by his step-daughter Julie Correia, who, with the help of her family, provided loving end-of life care at her home during Ancil's final weeks. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. Services are through Brusie Funeral Home, and due to health concerns from Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be privately buried next to Sue at Glen Oaks Cemetery in Chico, CA.



