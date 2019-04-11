Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ancil Smith


1936 - 2019
Ancil Smith Obituary
ANCIL SMITH Ancil "Ann" Pearl Smith died at the age of 84 in Chico, CA on April 7, 2019. Born on February 3, 1936 in Chico, CA to the parents of George and Almeda Parker. Ann graduated from Chico High in 1954. She married Mr. William Edgar Smith on August 21, 1953 in Reno, NV. Ann is survived by her sister Phyllis Eggleston; husband William Edgar Smith; and her children Randy Cleve (Betty Jo) Smith, Kimberlee Smith and Kent Smith; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son William Edwin "Eddie" Smith. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home 680 Camellia Way in Chico. To view the full obituary, please go to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 11, 2019
