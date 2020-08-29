ANDREA (ANDI) BEACH Andrea was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to so many. On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, we lost a very special person, Andrea Beach. Born July 29, 1949, in Red Bluff to Andrew and Adalene Garner and raised in Chico, CA. When Andrea was just 14 years old she met the love of her life, David Beach, the boy next door. They dated for three years and then married. For 54 wonderful years, they had many traveling adventures and were two souls living as one. Andrea had a strong Catholic faith and was a regular attendant of the Sunday Mass at St John's in Chico. Andrea worked at California State University, Chico for 28 years. Andrea was survived by her husband David, daughter Angela (Filemon) Corral, grandchild Andrew (Pa) Corral, by sister Debi (Tony) Soares, brother Vernon (Linda) James, and many beloved nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service held in her honor. Please no flowers but you can donate to the Enloe Cancer Center if you would like. .Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com