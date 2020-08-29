1/
Andrea (Andi) Beach
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDREA (ANDI) BEACH Andrea was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to so many. On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, we lost a very special person, Andrea Beach. Born July 29, 1949, in Red Bluff to Andrew and Adalene Garner and raised in Chico, CA. When Andrea was just 14 years old she met the love of her life, David Beach, the boy next door. They dated for three years and then married. For 54 wonderful years, they had many traveling adventures and were two souls living as one. Andrea had a strong Catholic faith and was a regular attendant of the Sunday Mass at St John's in Chico. Andrea worked at California State University, Chico for 28 years. Andrea was survived by her husband David, daughter Angela (Filemon) Corral, grandchild Andrew (Pa) Corral, by sister Debi (Tony) Soares, brother Vernon (Linda) James, and many beloved nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service held in her honor. Please no flowers but you can donate to the Enloe Cancer Center if you would like. .Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved