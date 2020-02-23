|
|
ANDREW MOX Andrew David Mox, age 61, passed away quickly due to a major cardiac event while walking his beloved dog Coco, on January 29, 2020, at Enloe Hospital in Chico. He was surrounded in love by his son, Trevor, his pastor, Jesse Kearns, and his roommate, Ken. Andy was born October 12, 1958, in Contra Costa county CA, to David and Erna "June" (Ford) Mox. He was a 1976 graduate from Concord High School, where he participated on the JV track team. He later graduated from CSU Chico with a degree in Accounting and worked for several companies in the Chico area during his career. The past several years, Andy worked with those who suffered from mental health issues, as he had as well. He was gratified in finding his calling in helping others in a socially and humanely compassionate way. He was a big kid at heart and loved to go to weekly movies with his daughter, and watch Star Trek The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine weekly with his son. He loved games and was a long-time member of the Southcity Fantasy Football League, and the Big Dog Poker Society. Andy also had an extensive internet presence, staying active in politics, movies, and fantasy sports of all kinds. He was an avid 49ers and SF Giants fan, attending their games since he was a kid. He loved seeing his favorite band, the Rolling Stones, and going on his annual pilgrimage to Lake Tahoe with his best friend, John Warnken-Brill. Andy is survived by his daughter Lauren and her fianc‚ Brendon Von Rader; his son Trevor; his Uncle Fred; and his beloved pup Coco. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and a sister, Janice. Family, friends, and anyone whose lives Andy touched are invited to a celebration of his life at Canyon Oaks Country Club, 999 Yosemite Drive, Chico CA 95928, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. We would like to honor Andy's sense of humor, so Dad jokes and funny stories to share are encouraged. Donations can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Butte County at: http://www.namibutteco.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 23, 2020