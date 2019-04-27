ANDY MITAL Andrew John Mital was born on August 28, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the second of three children born to Thomas and Elizabeth Mital. He had an older brother, Thomas and a younger sister, Elsie. He grew up on a farm and attended school in Kingston, Michigan. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, trapping and photography. After his father passed away in 1945 and brother in 1947, his family moved to Los Angeles, California. At age 22, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho, Chanute, Illinois and Biloxi, Mississippi. He studied electronics and worked on flight simulators among other things. He was honorably discharged after 3 years of serving his country. Andy moved to Paradise in 1961. He initially built spec homes but transitioned into selling real estate after a serious back injury. He joined DeVaney Realty, obtained his broker's license and eventually purchased the business from Bill DeVaney. Several years later Andy went into partnership at Coldwell Banker Ponderosa. After approximately five years he chose to sell his interest in the partnership but remained with the company working part-time reviewing preliminary reports. He was recognized as Realtor of the Year in 2015. Paradise was Andy's home for 55 years. Due to health issues Andy retired in 2016 at the age of 85 and moved to Reno, Nevada to be closer to family. Andy is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and Don Warner, niece Denise Campion (Curt) and nephews Ray Warner (Karen) and Tom Warner (Sharon). Andy was very involved in the lives of his sister, her husband, niece, nephews, 4 great nieces, 4 great nephews and 1 great great nephew. He attended the children's baseball, soccer and basketball games, music recitals, birthday parties, graduations, school and church programs, and holiday celebrations. He was dearly loved. Andy enjoyed the outdoors, camping, photography, exercise, nutrition, reading and most of all fishing. He loved his annual trips to the Umpqua River in southern Oregon. He enjoyed salmon, steelhead, shad and most of all smallmouth bass fishing. It was on these fishing trips that he loved to photograph nature, especially the osprey and bald eagle. Andy was a highly respected person, friend and professional. He is and will continue to be greatly missed. To honor and celebrate Andy, a service for family and friends will be held at Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 6491 Clark Road, in Paradise on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 am. A luncheon and celebration will follow. Arrangements have been made and condolences can be offered through Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in Lodi at www.cherokeememorial.com. Andy passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 87 after a hard fought effort to recover from cancer surgery. We would like to thank Dr. Canter and his oncology staff at UC Davis Medical Center for the incredible care they provided for Andy since 2008. We appreciate their professionalism, incredible clinical care, and the respect and compassion conveyed to Andy and our family. In honor of Andy, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: UC Davis Cancer Center Dr. Robert Canter Research Fund - S-RCANVAR 4900 Broadway, Suite 1150 Sacramento, CA 95820 We thank all of you for your love, support and expressions of condolences. Sincerely, The Warner, Campion and Goes Families Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary