In Loving Memory of ANITA (NITA) GAIL RICHMOND Nita started her journey at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California on the 12th of March, 1947. Born to parents Merle and Jean Appel (Father and Mother, (respectively), Nita was the second oldest of five children. Nita grew up in our town of Chico and attended Chico High School, where she met the Love of her Life, William (Bill) L. Richmond. They were married on July, 08 1965 and would spend the next 53 yrs together . Along their journey together they welcomed, first a daughter, Stacy L Richmond (now Beltramo), then a son, Joseph W Richmond. Nita came to the end of her beautiful journey on May 2nd, 2019 at the same place it began, Enloe Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving and thankful Family, including, her Husband, Bill, her adoring Children, Stacy and Alan Beltramo, Joe and Cris Richmond, her grandson Alexander and all of the love that could be sent by her grandchildren Alyssa and Tommy. She is survived by her 4 siblings; Cheryl (CJ), Greg, Michael and Steven. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 18, 2019