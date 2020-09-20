ANITA K. TOWSLEE Anita Kay Towslee, 73, of Paradise, CA, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. She was born in Burbank, CA to Howard and Hilda Towslee on March 12, 1947. She went to school in Chula Vista, CA and graduated with the class of 1965. When reminiscing about those days, she would brag about her skills as a majorette for her Chula Vista Spartans. She continued her education at Fresno State College and obtained a bachelor's in accounting. She was a self-employed tax consultant and owned Tax Solutions since 2005 here in the town of Paradise. Her office was relocated to Chico after the Camp Fire. She loved the community of Paradise and returned there even after losing her home in the fire. She served on the town council and was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She loved her family and was proud of her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for sewing and made beautiful quilts and costumes over the years for her friends and family. She was vivacious, bold and loved life. She enjoyed traveling, baseball, football and an ice cold 805. She will be forever loved and missed. Anita is preceded in death by her parents Howard Hiram Towslee and Hilda Anna Buchholz. Anita is survived by her children: David Muir and wife, Shellee; Dawn M. Abel and husband, Robert; and Jonathan Muir and wife, Deanna. Her Grandchildren: Cassandra Hinojosa, Austin and Thaddeus Muir, Austin and Jacob Abel, Mason, Kline, Braxton and Lynlee Muir, and great-granddaughter, Cora Johnson. A service to honor her memory will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Pentz Road in Paradise, CA at 10:00 am. For further information regarding the service please contact the Neptune Society. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Oroville Hospital for the amazing care she received.



