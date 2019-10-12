|
|
ANN ALEXICH Ann Alexich, aged 95, passed from this earth quietly and peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Danielle (Sal) and Deanna; brother George Pavlovich; grandchildren Briana, Lauren and Annika Alexich Lindstrom; Anais and Daniel Alexich-Duran; step grandchildren Bianca Tudor (Josh), Cruz Reyna, and Evan Speer (Marisa); great-grandson Charlie and very soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter Lilijana. She was preceded in death by parents, Marko and Kate Pavlovich; husband Daniel Alexich; siblings Sam Pavlovich; Dorothy Angelich and Millie Manock. Ann was born in Pixley, California, raised in Biola, attended college in Fresno and worked as a legal secretary in Fresno, San Francisco and Oakland. She was a woman who loved the city but never forgot her country roots or Serbian heritage. As she once wrote on a cognitive test measuring her ability to write a sentence "I love my family very much." We love her forever and she will greatly missed. To send online condolences go to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 12, 2019