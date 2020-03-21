|
|
ANN CORRIEA Ann Amaro Corriea departed this world on March 15, 2020. She was 94. Born in Ferndale California on December 5, 1925, Ann was the daughter of Azorean immigrants John and Marie Amaro. She was the sixth of seven children. She grew up on the family dairy and attended Pleasant Point School and Ferndale High School in Humboldt County. As the youngest of four sisters, Ann was often allowed to escape housekeeping chores to play outside with her brother George Amaro and cousin Elmer Mendes. In 1947, the family relocated to Willows, CA. On June 25, 1951 Ann married Harold Corriea and began her life as a farm wife. Initially, they lived in Ord Bend in Glenn County where Harold worked on his parent's dairy. In 1962, Harold and Ann built a new home in Bayliss where they raised their four children Judy, David, Jeanne, and Frank. The ensuing years were happy ones. Bayliss was a tight-knit farming community. Harold and Ann participated in groups like the Bayliss Volunteer fire department and the Bayliss Women's club. Ann's days were filled with the work of a farm wife nurturing her four children, producing three square meals a day, hanging her laundry on the clothesline, and canning the bounty from Harold's vegetable garden. She transported carloads of kids to 4-H meetings, catechism, and band rehearsals among other things. For many years, there were summer camping trips to the Willamette forest in Oregon. People visited in those days. Neighbor families would come over on weekends to play Scrabble or Password. Many gallons of homemade peach ice cream were churned. There were New Year's Eve parties when rugs were rolled up and dancing to records was enjoyed. In later years, Harold and Ann enjoyed being members of the Flying Farmers and made trips to Baja California and many other places. Ann possessed the wonderful ability to find joy in the simplest things an autumn leaf, an interesting rock, a bunch of daffodils, homemade cookies, sheets dried in the sun, a good book, or a baby's chubby cheek. She was a lifelong lover of nature and being outdoors. She was a true gardener, loving to plant flowers and succulents in her rock garden. Heaven to Ann was a day spent beachcombing. She had many years of fun going "antiquing" with her sisters, daughters and nieces. She was an avid reader. She was interested in people and enjoyed conversing. Harold died in 1995. In the years following, she lost her siblings one by one until she was the last remaining member of her family. She missed them terribly! In 2012, she moved to Sycamore Glen Retirement Home in Chico, and found a new community. She had eight happy years there meeting new friends and participating in many activities. At the time of her death, Ann was the matriarch of her family of four children, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She delighted in the wonder of each new baby and loved having them attend events at Sycamore Glen. She was also a surrogate mother and source of Amaro family history for her nieces. Each year, the group would go on a trip together and enjoy her company. She was loved by many and is missed already. Ann is predeceased by her parents John and Marie Amaro, husband Harold Corriea, sisters Marie Souza, Velma Belforte, and Sara Cuccia, and brothers John, Daniel, and George Amaro, niece Lynn Pardini, and nephew Craig Souza. She is survived by her daughter Judy and her husband Chris Busch of Chico, son David and his wife Diana of Bayliss, daughter Jeanne and her husband Dean Sumpter of Galt, and son Frank and wife Ines of Chico as well as her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Private services were held due to the coronavirus. Memorial donations may be made to the Bayliss Community fund which funds the Bayliss Library or Saint Monica's YLI c/o F.D. Sweet and Son 114 N. Shasta St. Willows, CA 95988.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 21, 2020