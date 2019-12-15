Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Ann DeCarlo
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
ARC Pavilion
2040 Park Ave.
Chico, CA
Ann Mae DeCarlo


1931 - 2019
ANN MAE DECARLO Ann Mae DeCarlo, 88, passed away on December 2, 2019 in Chico. She was born July 17, 1931 in San Jose, CA to Tom and Josephine Passafuime. Ann was a homemaker and enjoyed shopping, casino trips, fishing and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her green thumb and was always tending to her plants. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Paul DeCarlo; her daughters: Paulette Conway and Annette DeCarlo; 5 grandchildren: Gary Conway (Michaela), Kevin Conway, Brandon DeCarlo, Dustin Eggleston (Chalese), Crystal Eggleston and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 noon at the ARC Pavilion, 2040 Park Ave. Chico, CA with lunch to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of No CA, Chico Branch.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 15, 2019
