ANN RYTHER A Chico resident, Ann Ryther, passed away February 20, 2019. She was 85. She was born Ann Louise Scharff on May 19, 1933 to Frank and Fern Scharff of Stanley, Idaho. Ann has been a resident of Chico since 1961. She married Orville Ashton Ryther on June 1, 1952, in Hailey, Idaho. Since the age of nineteen she has been a loving and dedicated wife and mother to eight children. Ann is pre-ceded in death by her husband, Orville, and sister Carol Scharff. Survivors include: one brother Tim Scharff; eight children, Keith Ryther, Donna Hutchison, Nancy Young, Brian Ryther, Clark Ryther, John Ryther, Patti Haefner and Vicki Hightower; eleven grand-children, Ashlee, Steven, Sam, Lindsey, Loni, Tyler, David, Nicholas, Emily, Lucy, and Reagan; as well as four great grandchildren. Funeral mass will be held Friday, March 1, 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 24, 2019