ANNA GLENN Anna (Ann) Glenn, nee Anna DuVall, died in Roseville, California, June 21st, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Nick Glenn, and her daughter JoAnne Glenn. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Londquist (Clark) four grandchildren: Stephanie Schader, Julianne Londquist, Heather Cowan, and Brian Londquist (Mary) and two great-grandchildren, Jay and Robert Cowan. Ann met Nick in 1945 at a veteran's day dance in Burney, California. The meeting happened when Nick's sailor hat went around the dance floor and stopped on Ann's head. From that moment on they shared raising a family and building community, living in Burney, Red Bluff, Chico, and Roseville. During WWII Ann worked with an all-female crew grading lumber at a lumber mill in Burney, California. After marrying Nick, she supported him in his business and raised their two daughters. After her daughters were grown, she became a hairdresser, later a real estate agent and retired at 75. After retiring she loved painting with oils. Ann also loved her family, friends, and dancing with Nick. We celebrate Ann's beautiful life. If you wish to honor Ann, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice. Brusie Funeral Home, 626 Broadway, Chico, CA is assisting the family with a private burial due to the COVID-19 regulations.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 26, 2020.
