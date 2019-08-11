|
|
ANNE CHIAPELLA Anne Elizabeth (Gorrill) Chiapella passed away on June 15, 2019 in Redwood City CA, at 100 years of age. She was a fourth generation Californian born on January 7th, 1919 at her home on the Esplanade to Ralph Gorrill and Elizabeth (Page) Gorrill. The family located to Chico, California in 1918, shortly before Anne's birth, when her father Ralph purchased cattle land outside of Durham, CA from Leland Stanford holdings and created the Gorrill Ranch, a rice farm. Anne and her two sisters, Sally (Gorrill) Nichols and Jane (Gorrill) Hogan attended schools in Chico and San Francisco Bay Area. Anne's high school graduation was from Anna Head School in 1936 and in 1940 she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) with a degree in philosophy. In the family tradition, she was the third generation of women to graduate from UCB, following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, Ida Hitchcock, who was the third female accepted into UCB. In 1940 Anne married Karl Joseph Chiapella of Chico. During her husband's war service and medical training, she lived in Montreal, Canada; Washington state; St. Louis, Missouri and the San Francisco Bay Area before returning to Chico where she raised four daughters and spent most of her life. Bucking the trend of large farm operations run by men, Anne and her sisters became the executives of the Gorrill Ranch with Anne as President and Sally as Treasurer after their father died in 1964. With their farm manager, Don Heffren, the sisters ran the ranch until the 1980's when Anne's niece Nancy (Nichols) Piret, a third generation Gorrill farm family member, became the executive. Anne remained active in the family farm business. Thanks to the sisters' efforts and foresight, the Gorrill Ranch, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, and the ranch continues to be run by the third and fourth generations of the Gorrill family, an exceptional milestone in the world of family businesses. Anne and her sisters carried on the conservation legacy of their father who built one of the early fish ladders on Butte Creek and was active in bird conservation. Anne passed this legacy to her daughters who joined with other third generation cousins to build a state of the art fish ladder in 1999 which has led to a resurgence of salmon runs on Butte Creek. Because the Gorrill Ranch is located on the main flyway, the Gorrill sisters and their subsequent generations have continued to support active winter management of bird habitat. Anne and her sisters also managed to preserve small relicts of the oak and creek habitat. Anne participated in many social and civic activities that focused on child and family welfare, such as Omega Nu and Family Service. She was a member of the city's Bidwell Park Commission supporting the third largest park in California. Anne was an avid gardener, bridge player, tennis player, and world traveler who visited four continents. She is survived by her four daughters Lynn Gorrill Chiapella of Palo Alto, CA; Anne Page Chiapella, Ph.D. of Washington, D.C.; Carla Diane (Clair) Chiapella, MD of Bethlehem, PA; Michele Lee Brewer, RN of Redwood City, CA; Grandson Aaron Clair of State College, PA; numerous nieces and nephews and their families (Gorrill generation five). Anne led a long and satisfying life. She accomplished more than most. She had sparkling blue eyes, a warm welcoming manner with a good sense of humor and a memorable laugh. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Private services will be held for immediate family. Donations offered in Anne's memory may be made to the Butte County Humane Society, Chico Omega NU (Beta Chapter), or local organizations that aid fire victims.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 11, 2019