ANNE DOLAN Anne Dolan died November 4, 2020 at the age of 97. Anne Louise Madsen was born September 15, 1923, the only child of Sidney and Sophie Gerson Madsen. She grew up in Las Plumas where Sidney worked P G & E and moved into Oroville when Anne began high school. It was there that she met her future husband, William H. P. Dolan, Jr. known as Bill, who had relocated from Brooklyn, New York, to live with his aunt and uncle. During World War II, Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps, and after he received his first solo flight wings, they were married in Santa Maria, CA, on September 29, 1943. After Bill's distinguished war service, the couple made their home in Oroville, moving to Chico in 1951, where they raised their 7 children. Bill passed away in 1990, and after 46 years of marriage, Anne faced the difficult isolation of widowhood. Anne also reached out to the Chico Widowhood Program, which was sponsored by Brusie and Bidwell Chapels and Anne became its Director. Anne was active and independent, slowed by the stroke she suffered on February 2, 2020. Anne was predeceased by her husband Bill in 1990, and her son Patrick in 1974. She is survived by her children Marie, Theresa, Jane (Bob Mulholland), Michael (Debbie), Kevin (Renee), and Eileen; her grandchildren Sarah (Devin Van Hout), Patrick, Andrew, Jessica (Layshia Clarendon), Timothy (Ana Mathys Feaster), and Erin; and her great-grandsons Porter and Hendrik Van Hout, Mateo Feaster, and another on the way this December. Due to the virus pandemic, there is only a family graveside service at this time. A celebration for Anne will be held as soon as it is safe to do so. Anne asked that remembrances be an act of kindness and a gift to a charity of choice
. A full obituary may be read and condolences left for the family at the funeral home website, www.Brusie FH.com