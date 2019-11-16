|
|
ANTHONY LINGENFELTER/ MENDOZA Anthony James Mendoza, (also known as Anthony Lingenfelter), was born on February 10, 1987 in Quincy, Ca. He passed away on October 29, 2019 in Bozeman, Montana. Anthony graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 2005. He served in the United States Navy from 2005-2009. He is survived by his parents Mike and Rhonda Supanich, his three brothers, Michael, Jacob and Matthew as well many other loving family members. He is also survived by his fianc‚ Kristin Odea, the love of his life.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 16, 2019