ANTONINA DIGREGORIO It is with much sadness that Antonina (Nina) Pamela DiGregorio passed away on 7/12/2020 at the age of 95 years. She was born on July 20, 1924 in Niagrara Falls, NY, to the late Arcangela (nee Magaddino) and Nicholas Longo. She was the youngest of three sisters and was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent DiGregorio, sisters Rose Mary Longo, and Josephine (Albert) Certo. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Leese, son-in-law Dr. Wallace Leese of Chico, CA, two grandsons, Scott (Janet) Leese of Austin, TX, and Taylor (Lisa) Leese of San Francisco, CA, four great grandchildren, Brayden, Caleb, Hannah, and Blake, and several nieces and nephews. Nina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She always greeted you with a welcoming smile. Nina was also an Enloe Volunteer for twenty-five years. Her strength and determination was evident throughout her long life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Country Village in Chico for their compassionate and respectful care these past two years. Private interment has been arranged by the Neptune Society. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Niagara Falls, NY at a later date.



