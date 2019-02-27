Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Bidwell Chapel-Brusie Funeral Home
341 West 3rd Street
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-4291
April Alaways


1963 - 2019
April Alaways Obituary
APRIL ALAWAYS A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Brusie Funeral Home for April Joy Alaways, 55 of Durham. She went to be with Jesus on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Chico. April was born on April 12, 1963 in San Jose, CA to Del and Joy Alaways. She attended school at Loma Vista School and then attended the Joe McGie Center. She had a special relationship with her dad and enjoyed sitting next to him listening to music. She is survived by her mother Joy Alaways of Durham; brothers, Greg (Dianne), Jeff (Lori), David (Cheryl), LeRoy (Stephanie); sisters, Miriam (John) Lambeth, May (Roy) Amator and many nieces and nephews and their families. April was preceded in death by her dad, Del, in 2016.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 27, 2019
