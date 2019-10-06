|
|
APRIL PRYOR April Lynn Morehead Pryor, 79, of Chico, CA died peacefully on September 30, 2019. April was born on April 18, 1940 at Enloe Hospital to James C. and Evelyn Heberlie Morehead. She is survived by her five children; Jody Pryor, Jim (Adel) Pryor, Jerome Pryor, Jeff (Cathy) Pryor, and Aimee (David) Krafsky; sisters Terry (Roger) Dworkin, Denice Mettle, Jill Ramsey; brother-in-law Howard Nathan; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by sister Jamie Morehead and parents. April started her career as a kindergarten teacher and then returned to school she earned her certificate as a special education instructor with an emphasis in deaf and hard of hearing.She taught for many years with the Shasta County School District at Mistletoe Elementary in Redding, CA and later with the Tehama County School District. After retirement she continued to teach in various volunteer capacities. April had a love of the summer camp experience and spent numerous years volunteering at the various camps held at Camp McCumber in Shingletown, CA and served on board of directors. She was involved in many local clubs and organizations. April was a docent at the Tehama Museum and an active volunteer at Patrick Ranch. She was also active with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). April was a loving and devoted mother. Any activity or club a child wanted to participate in she fully supported, almost always becoming the den mother, leader or most involved parent. She especially enjoyed teaching Sunday School and spent many years teaching it at the Redding First United Methodist Church, Parkview Presbyterian Church in Sacramento and in the last few years at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Chico. The love she had for children also applied to the animal world. There was always a menagerie of orphaned and sometimes exotic animals to be found in her home. She succeeded by all measures in raising her children, loving her family and contributing to her community. In honor of her well-lived life, please follow her example, and volunteer in your local community to make it a more loving place as April did. A celebration of April's life will be scheduled for a later date. April supported many charities, please support in her name.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 6, 2019