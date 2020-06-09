ARCHIE DAVIS Archie "Cavemann" Davis was born on Oct. 24th, 1958 (on his father's birthday), and was called home to the Lord on June 1st, 2020. He was 61 years old. He served in the Army from 1977-1979 and was honorably discharged. He was a racecar driver for several years, winning many track championships in Charleston, Illinois. He spent most of his life working as a Union welder (with 5 different certifications), and was a master mechanic. He moved to Concow, CA in 2001, and made it his home for the last 19 years. There were two things he loved to do more than anything in this world, and they were to ride his Harley with his dog Max, and go fishing! Archie was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Arlene Davis of Palermo, CA, & a sister, Linda McElhaney of Oroville, CA. He is survived by his wife Laurel Davis of Concow, CA, a brother, Eddie Davis of Oroville, CA, a sister Lola Crawford of Louisiana, son Josh Davis of Tahlequah, Ok, daughter Paula Russell of Brentwood, CA, son Joe Davis of Suisun, CA, daughter Autumn Rose of Portola, CA, son Ozzie Bushway of Willits, CA, son Dave Bushway of Ukiah, CA, son Daniel Davis of Ukiah CA, son Jason Davis of Ukiah, CA, daughter Amanda Pack of Oroville, CA, son Daniel Northern of Oroville, CA, son Joseph Davis of Oroville, CA, and 23 grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at: Ocean View Cemetery, Pudding Creek Rd. Fort Bragg, CA on June 12th @ 1:00 p.m., and a Celebration of Life the following weekend in Concow, CA. Details are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store