ARDYS CURTIS Ardys Arlene Atchley Curtis, age 87, passed away April 16, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. She was born July 26, 1931, to Edna Thorsen and Shelby Hugh Atchley in Driggs (Teton County) Idaho and lived there until her family moved to Boise, Idaho in 1948. She graduated from Boise Junior College and Idaho State College in Pocatello. She taught in American Fall, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, where her husband, went to the University of Utah. When he graduated they moved to Chico, California where she lived for 47 years. She was an active volunteer for many years with the Pinky Puppets program at Enloe Hospital and with Chico Friends of the Library. She is survived by her daughters; Jenene Curtis of Alameda, and Connie Sutton (husband, Michael) of Meridian, Idaho; sons Jess Curtis of San Francisco and Berlin, Germany, and Craig Curtis (wife, Lori) of Chico. Seven grandchildren: Brandon Sutton (wife, Chelsea), Shelby Meek (husband, David) and Andrew Sutton; Ryan Curtis (wife, Bailey), Noah Curtis, Asher Curtis, and Tate Curtis. Five great-grandchildren: Cassady Meek, Kyla Meek, Levi Sutton, Weston Curtis, and Monroe Curtis. Her brother Shelby Hugh Atchley (wife, Sylvia) of Boise, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ardys was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 57 years Dwayne Curtis, and her sister Marilyn Fiala (husband, Monte) of Boise. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Free Church in care of Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.