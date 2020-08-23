ARLENE ADAMS Arlene Adams, 93, of Chico, California passed away on July 8, 2020. She was born Eva Arlene Weber in Burwell, Nebraska in 1926 to Roe Emery Weber and Doris Laurel Williams Weber. Arlene grew up in a farming family in rural Nebraska. She married Eugene Leo Franssen in 1947, and they moved to Hayward, California where they raised their five children. Eugene died in 1977. Arlene later met and married Victor Edward Adams in 1980, and they retired to Smartville. Following Victor's passing in 1990, Arlene moved to Chico and in 2001 she married Nordahl "Mickey" Hausauer. Anyone who met Arlene was touched by her gentle kindness, and she made lifelong friends wherever she went. She was a fantastic cook, especially at holidays and large family gatherings. Each person who sat at her table felt loved and appreciated. Predeceased by an infant son, Donald Lee Franssen, in 1954, she is survived by her husband, Mickey Hausauer. She is also survived by children Micheal Eugene (Gail) Franssen, Patricia Arlene (Mike) Silva, Sandra Sue Montero, Kathleen Kay Nee, and Scott Lee (Cathy) Franssen; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Arlene attended Our Divine Savior Catholic Church in Chico, and her final resting place will be with Eugene Franssen at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, California, where a memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Prestige Assisted Living, who cared for Arlene with great kindness for the final twenty months of her life. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com