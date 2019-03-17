ARLENE HOPE G SMITH July 20, 1936 - March 9, 2019 Born July 20, 1936 in Edison NE, to parents Rev. John Green and Jennie Kugler Green a twin to Darlene Faith and sister to 4 brothers; John, Bob, Carroll and Clark. She attended high school and early college at L.A.P.C., a Christian college in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated with a teacher's credential from Los Angeles State College and began her teaching career in 1956. She met Jim Smith at church in 1957 and they married in November of 1958. They had 2 children in Los Angeles before moving to Oroville, CA in 1962, having 4 children in Oroville making a family of 8. Hope remained teaching in Oroville and taught at Burbank, Bird Street, Oakdale Heights. She retired after 35 years of teaching. She continued to volunteer at schools, church and the Attic Thrift Store. Hope traveled extensively with Jim and her family visiting 6 of the 7 continents. She was especially happy right at home visiting with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hope was preceeded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Carrol and Clark. She leaves behind her husband Jim, 6 children; Polly Bright (Dave), Kellie Riggs (Mark), Phillip Smith (Debbie), Julie Jackson (Jack), Todd Smith (Susan), Erick Smith (Robyn) and 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren also her twin sister Faith, brothers John & Bob. A celebration of her life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11:30am at Foothill Community Church (2495 Foothill Blvd, Oroville, CA)with a light lunch and time of remembering to follow. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary