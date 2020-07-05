ARLIENE REBA WEMPLE Arliene Reba Wemple passed away peacefully holding her husband's hand on June 26th, 2020. Arliene was born March 7, 1939 in Chico, California to William and Clara German. She was number 9 of 10 children that grew up in a large almond ranching family off River Road in Chico. She graduated from Chico Senior High School where she met the love of her life Larry Wemple. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year! After their wedding day they moved to Long Beach, California, where Larry served in both the Navy and the Army. After he was discharged from the service, they moved back to Chico in 1960, and settled in Helltown above the Centerville School house. It was there that they had their three oldest daughters. In 1970 they bought a piece of property and moved to Butte Creek Island off the Honey Run Road and built their dream home along the banks of Little Butte Creek where they had their 4th child, a son. Arliene and Larry raised and bred Appaloosa horses in the 1970's. They won many awards for their native American regalia, that featured original seed bead work on a handmade loom and deerskin hides. They showed and won awards at the Cal Palace from 1969 to 74. In 1974 they opened Soot & Shine Shed Antiques. They are well known for the beautifully restored parlor stoves including one they sold to Walt Disney Land in Paris, France! Arliene was an incredible artist and sold her paintings to boutiques for many years in the Bay Area. She also helped her husband restore the car similar to the one they dated in, a 1932, two door sedan that won many hot rod car shows throughout the west coast! Arliene and her husband worked, played, fished, camped, hunted and lived life to its fullest together! It doesn't get much better than that! After losing their house of 50 years to the Camp Fire, they moved to the little house Larry grew up in, in Chico. It was there that she passed away in the arms of her lifelong mate. Arliene was a hard-working woman who would lift as much as a young man without compliant. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandma, and sister. She is survived by husband Larry Wemple, daughter Sherri and son-in-law Darby Kremer, daughter Carrie and son-in-law Darin VanOosterhout, daughter Robin and son-in-law Alvin Rowe, son Chad, her 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter as well as many many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed! A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com