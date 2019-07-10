Home

ARTHUR PAYMILLER Arthur (Art) David Paymiller, 91, resident of Chico, CA, entered into eternal rest on June 27th, 2019. Art was proceeded in death by his wife Vivienne of 60 years, and daughter Kristin. He is survived by 3 daughters, Kathryn, Cheryl and Robin, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Raised in San Francisco, then moving to Pacifica to raise his family, Arthur worked in the construction industry for over 50 years. After retiring he resided in Arnold, CA and Surprise, AZ. Eventually moving to Paradise, CA where he lost his house in the 2018 Camp fire. Art was a Master Mason, an avid gardener, hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping at Lake Alpine, and Yosemite, CA. Art will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of his life will take place in Chico and be announced at a later date.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 10, 2019
