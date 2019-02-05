Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Gee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur Gee

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ARTHUR GEE Arthur Gee was born on November 14, 1937 in Canton, China. He immigrated alone to the United States when he was 13 years old. Upon his arrival, he worked as a dishwasher at a Chinese restaurant in New York's Chinatown. Despite not knowing a single word of English, he started elementary school and began a lifelong journey in education. He taught himself English, worked his way through high school and college, and eventually graduated from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He further went on to earn his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1971 and obtained his Professional Engineering Designation in 1975, creating the foundation for his 45-year career as a professor teaching at RCA Institute, City College of New York, and California State University, Chico. In addition, he held the position of Chairman of the Industrial Technology department, taught in the Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Departments, and was published multiple times during his tenure at Chico, rightfully earning the title Emeritus Professor upon retirement. On August 18, 1963, he married the love of his life, Betty Gee, nee Lee, at the Columbia University chapel in New York City. Together they created a wonderful life with their three children: Clinton, Darrin and Evette Gee. In 1977, the family moved to Chico, California. Arthur and Betty immediately became an influential part of the community. They were instrumental in creating an active and engaging Asian community association that grew from a handful of people to several hundred. In 2014, Arthur and Betty moved to the Brookdale Senior Living Community in San Juan Capistrano, California. Arthur passed away peacefully on January 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and remains forever in the memory of his family; wife Betty Gee (deceased), son Clinton Gee, daughter-in-law Nancy Gee, grandchildren Taylor Gee, Samantha Gee and Aaron Gee; son Darrin Gee, daughter-in-law Darien Gee, grandchildren Maya Gee, Eric Gee and Luke Gee; daughter Evette Gee, son-in-law Mitchell Smith, granddaughter Sabra Gee-Smith; father Kwong Li Gee (deceased), mother Chu Ma Chi Yu (deceased), sister Kay Gin (deceased); brother-in-law Yoke Gin (deceased) brother-in-law Kinson Lee and sister-in-law Betty Lee; sister-in-law Judy Hu and brother-in-law Bob Hu; brother-in-law Singson Lee (deceased) and sister-in-law Eva Lee; and nieces and nephews David Gin, Ida Gin, Rich Gin, Ed Gin, Tom Gin, Jonathan Hu, Angela Wo, Kelvin Lee, Michele Satinoff, Tara Lee and Michael Lee. A celebration of life for Arthur will take place this summer in Laguna Hills, California. The Arthur and Betty Gee Community Endowment Fund has been established in memory of Arthur. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute, you can visit http://nvcf.org/fund/gee-community-fund. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries