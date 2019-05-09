Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Arthur Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Thomas (Tom) Anderson


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Thomas (Tom) Anderson Obituary
ARTHUR THOMAS (TOM) ANDERSON Arthur Thomas (Tom) Anderson, age 67 of Hamilton City, CA, passed away May 5, 2019 in Chico, CA. Tom was born September 17, 1951 in Chico, CA to parents Dale & Martha Anderson. He graduated from Hamilton Union High School on June 6, 1969. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Olga Gonzalez, on July 24, 1971. He went on to attend Butte College before going to Chico State, where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Agronomy. After college, Tom worked for the County of Yolo Agriculture Department. He then moved on to the California Environmental Protection Agency Department of Pesticide Regulation, where he worked for 28 years. He was an Environmental Scientist. Tom retired December of 2014, but he remained very active in his community. He served the community of Hamilton City all his life. Tom sat on the Board of Directors of the Hamilton City Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years with the Butte County Mosquito & Vector Control District. He also served for the J. Levee Project, & he assisted in traveling to Washington D.C. to obtain funding for the project. Tom's wife's family loved him dearly & respected him profoundly. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years; Olga (Gonzalez), son; George, daughter; Rebecca (Micah Montgomery) their daughters; Emilia & Edith, brother; Dale Anderson Jr., sister; Kathy Torres, and many aunts, uncles, & cousins. Please come show your support for Tom's family, all are welcome to join them for services. Viewing held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary. Graveside Services will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hamilton City Library, or the Hamilton City Fire Department.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 9, 2019
