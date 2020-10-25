AUDREY BIRCH CURRY Audrey Birch Curry, 91, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. Audrey was born Oct. 15, 1929 in Cleghorn, Iowa to William and Olive Birch and was the youngest of eight children. She was raised on a farm and was taught to work and to be responsible. Audrey met and married Jerry Curry in 1947 and a few years later they moved to Palo Alto, Calif. where they raised their family. Jerry and Audrey owned and operated their maintenance business for many years, serving homes of Tennessee Ernie Ford and the Pabst Mansion among many others. Later they sold their business and moved to Chico, Calif. where they found 27 blissful years living in the country and purchased several rental houses of which Audrey managed. They enjoyed babysitting their grandsons who lived close by. Audrey was a strong, high spirited, intelligent woman with a zest for life. Her easy smile, loving nature and great sense of humor left an impression on all who knew her. She loved to garden, travel and dance. Audrey volunteered at Enloe Hospital for 10 1/2 years, meeting and making many life long friends. Audrey & Jerry were married for 52 1/2 years when Jerry passed away in 2000. She & Jerry had danced all of their lives together, so later Audrey joined the senior dancers at the CARD Center and met Jim Pollina and together they were dance partners for 12 years. Audrey was also preceded in death by her only daughter, Linda Henningsen in 2011. She is survived by her 2 sons Steven and Jeffrey Curry; grandsons Brian, Scott, Chris, Kyle and Kevin; granddaughter Anna, and many great grand children. At her request, a private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home where cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to American Cancer Society
.