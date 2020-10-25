1/1
Audrey Birch Curry
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUDREY BIRCH CURRY Audrey Birch Curry, 91, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. Audrey was born Oct. 15, 1929 in Cleghorn, Iowa to William and Olive Birch and was the youngest of eight children. She was raised on a farm and was taught to work and to be responsible. Audrey met and married Jerry Curry in 1947 and a few years later they moved to Palo Alto, Calif. where they raised their family. Jerry and Audrey owned and operated their maintenance business for many years, serving homes of Tennessee Ernie Ford and the Pabst Mansion among many others. Later they sold their business and moved to Chico, Calif. where they found 27 blissful years living in the country and purchased several rental houses of which Audrey managed. They enjoyed babysitting their grandsons who lived close by. Audrey was a strong, high spirited, intelligent woman with a zest for life. Her easy smile, loving nature and great sense of humor left an impression on all who knew her. She loved to garden, travel and dance. Audrey volunteered at Enloe Hospital for 10 1/2 years, meeting and making many life long friends. Audrey & Jerry were married for 52 1/2 years when Jerry passed away in 2000. She & Jerry had danced all of their lives together, so later Audrey joined the senior dancers at the CARD Center and met Jim Pollina and together they were dance partners for 12 years. Audrey was also preceded in death by her only daughter, Linda Henningsen in 2011. She is survived by her 2 sons Steven and Jeffrey Curry; grandsons Brian, Scott, Chris, Kyle and Kevin; granddaughter Anna, and many great grand children. At her request, a private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home where cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved