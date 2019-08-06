|
AUDRIA FISHER On July 12, 2019, Audria Lee Fisher of Bryans Road, Maryland went home to be with the Lord. Audria was the loving wife of 57 years to Ray Fisher, and beloved mother of Teresa Homan, Judy Knoll and Dan Fisher, Sr. She is survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Fisher, parents, Velma Butchko and Archie Hudson, her sisters, Nancy and Jean, and brother Albert. Audria was born February 3, 1932 in Portola, California, growing up in the small lumber town of Graeagle. She lived in Chico, California most of her life, however moved to Maryland in April, 2005. As a child she was active in Campfire Girls and served as a leader in her late teens. Audria worked in the nursing profession for several decades. She loved doing crafts, taught folks how to wrap gifts, establishing Audria's Gift Wrapping Service." She learned to read Braille, purchasing a Braille machine to type stories for the blind. She belonged to Grace Brethren Church in Chico, California and joined Camp Springs Community Church after moving to Maryland.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 6, 2019