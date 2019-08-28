|
BARBARA (BOBBE) ANDERSON Barbara (Bobbe) Anderson, an educator, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and keystone member of the Orland community left the world emptier Friday, August 23 when she died from heart surgery complications at 81 years old. Bobbe was born in Willows in 1938 to John & Amelia McMartin and was sister to John, Jim, Bill, George, Tom, Jane and Mary Anne. Bobbe attended Willows High and during so was introduced to the love of her life, LaVern Anderson, better known as Andy. She graduated from WIllows High and married Andy in 1956. As if by serendipity, Bobbe and Andy would spend 56 years together through thick and thin. Their undying love gave way to three children, Lisa, Mike and Marcie, who in turn blessed Bobbe with the gift of her grandchildren Casey, Kristin, Shane, Cavan, Joshua, Emily and Elyse. Bobbe worked as the administrative secretary at Plaza Elementary for over 30 years. Her service to the school later earned her a deserved place in Glenn County's Educators Hall of Fame. In addition to being an educator, Bobbe was also deeply involved in the community she loved. She was a Blue Bird & Campfire leader, a Boy Scout Den Mother, a girls softball coach and Sunday School teacher at Orland Federated Church. Even with her busy schedule, Bobbe was first and foremost a loving mother who was always home to support her children and later their children. In her fifty plus years of being a mother and thirty plus years as a grandmother, Bobbe hardly ever missed any games or events her children and grandchildren participated in, whether they were baseball, softball, football, basketball, singing recitals, or band concerts. In addition to her husband, Bobbe was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Bill & George McMartin and her sisters, Jane Hahn and Mary Anne Ainger. She is survived by Brothers: Tom (Rosemary) McMartin, Jim McMartin and John McMartin; Children: Lisa Williams, Mike Anderson, Marcie Anderson; Grandchildren: Casey Anderson, Kristin Baugher (Bradley), Shane Anderson (Brianne), Cavan Williams (Hannah), Joshua Sidener (Chelsea), Emilee Ferwerda (Jake), Elyse Anderson; Great Grandchildren: Ace Sidener, Seldon Baugher, Ezra Sidener, Harper Anderson, Bailey Ferwerda, Andi Sidener, Charlotte Baugher, Pyper Anderson with two more on the way. It is with tears and sorrow that we say goodbye to our mother, grandmother, sister and friend, but through a lifetime of love and selflessness she will always be remembered. A celebration of Bobbe's life and her impact on her family and community will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at the Orland Federated Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Orland Library Children's Programs, where she would take her great grandson Seldon, almost every week. (333 Mill Street, Orland, CA 95963)
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 28, 2019