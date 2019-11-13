|
BARBARA BERGER Barbara J. Berger of Durham, CA passed away peacefully at her home on November 1, 2019 at 84 years of age. Barbara was born on July 31, 1935 in Berlin, Germany and was a naturalized US citizen and an only child. She is survived by her four children; Robert(Becky) who reside in Chico, William (Susan) who reside in Grass Valley, Kathryn (Walt) who reside in Medford, OR, and David (Marni) who reside in Mendham, NJ. Barbara is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren; Allison, Jillian, Jake, Christian, Katrina, Nick, Caleb, Christa, Ian, Roman, Isaac, Iliana, and Ilisha, all whom she very much adored. Barbara was born to Ivan and Pauline Steele, both who hailed from Kansas. Barbara's father attended the University of Kansas Medical School, married Pauline following graduation, and then interned in Boston ending with his residency in New Orleans. From there, Ivan reported to Staten Island as part of the US Medical Service. He then was stationed in Germany for seven years, where Barbara was born. To say that Barbara moved around a lot in her younger years is a big understatement. She often referred to Durham as being that place where she found her "roots" and she truly loved being part of that community. Upon her high school graduation, Barbara continued her education at the University of Kansas for about two years and then attended southwest Missouri State University in Springfield. In 1958, she decided she wanted to move out "West" and ended up in Santa Monica, CA where she was employed at St John's Hospital for an open-heart surgery team. This is where she met her husband Edward Berger, the father of her four children. Upon Ed's retirement from the LA Police Department in 1972, they both wanted a more rural setting to raise their young family and ended up settling in Durham. They bought a house and 15 acres of almonds and quickly became accustomed to a lot of very hard work. Barbara was always very grateful for being able to raise her family in Durham and wouldn't have traded it for anything. I think you'd find that all four of her children share that same sentiment. After a divorce from Ed, Barbara married Don Clark in 1994 and they had a number of very happy years together until Don passed away unexpectedly in 2001. Barbara volunteered her time at Durham Elementary School for a few years, most likely to keep tabs on her kids. Eventually she became a full-time teacher's aide in Joan Tilley's fourth grade classroom. Barbara then moved to a position at Chico State working in the Dean's office for the Graduate School. She loved this time at Chico State, and ended up retiring after ten years of service. When she wasn't busy spying on her kids, either in Durham or later at Chico State, she kept very busy volunteering for various clubs in Durham. She served as the Durham PTS President, helped kick off the local Durham Community newsletter, which is now called the Forum, served as President of the Durham Sports Boosters Club, she co-chaired the annual Almond Blossom Run, was a member of the Durham Women's Club, was a member and President of the American Legion Auxiliary, volunteered time at the Patrick Ranch, and more recently was a board member of the Durham Parks and Recreation Department. Barbara was also named the Durham "Woman of the Year" in 2007. On top of all of that, whenever somebody needed a poster for some community event, they called upon Barbara. She was a very good artist and was always happy to put her obvious talents to good use. Later in life, Barbara became quite involved in participating in various area Karaoke clubs, including the VFW Hall in Oroville. She spent many afternoons with her good friends singing some of the songs from "back in the day". Her kids can attest to her love of song, as we all can remember her bedtime songs when we were little ones. Later in life, we all received a Happy Birthday call, including her full rendition, from Mom on our Birthdays. I don't think she ever missed one. At this time, memorial services are still pending. Any donations can be made to the Coral Apple Foundation, led by Stephen Murray. Their website is: https://coralapple.com/. This non-profit organization is providing assistance to the victims of the Camp Fire which devastated Paradise, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 13, 2019