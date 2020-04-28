|
|
BARBARA BRYANT Barbara (Bitty) J. Bryant, long time resident, homemaker and member of the Evangelical Free Church of Chico, passed away April 22nd at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Bryant last November 24th. Barbara leaves behind five sons, Bob (Gayle), Ron (Sandie), Tom (Jimmie), Mike (Berta), Jim, 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Free Church of Chico in care of Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020