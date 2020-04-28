Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Bryant


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Bryant Obituary
BARBARA BRYANT Barbara (Bitty) J. Bryant, long time resident, homemaker and member of the Evangelical Free Church of Chico, passed away April 22nd at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Bryant last November 24th. Barbara leaves behind five sons, Bob (Gayle), Ron (Sandie), Tom (Jimmie), Mike (Berta), Jim, 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Free Church of Chico in care of Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -