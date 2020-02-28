|
BARBARA COPELAND Barbara Copeland, 96, died Monday, Feb. 24, at her home in Chico, surrounded by family. She was born in Oakland Sept. 12, 1923 to Fred and Marion Shanks. She grew up on the James Mills Orchards near Hamilton City, then studied business and graduated U.C. Berkeley in 1943. That year she married John Copeland, a submarine officer in the Pacific theater. At war's end she supported John through medical school at U.C. San Francisco, while they started a family. They located permanently in Chico in 1955. Barbara was energetically involved in civic service throughout her life. She served on the Chico Unified School District's Board of Trustees from 1961 to 1969. During that time Chico schools became unified, Pleasant Valley High was constructed, and a new Chico High was built. She then taught English at Chico High until 1992. She was actively involved in Children's Home Society, League of Women's Voters, and Boys and Girls Club. She was a driving force in the establishment of Chico's agricultural Green Line in 1982. After retiring she joined the gardening crew at Patrick Ranch Historical Site. Barbara was preceded in death by John and two children, Paul and Mary Alice "Macy". She leaves Charles (Sally), Ellen (grandchildren Joe, Charlie and Marion, and four great grandchildren), Paul's wife Margaret (grandchildren Stella and Audrey and two great granddaughters), Macy's husband Steve (step daughter Marianne and grandchildren), and Claudia (husband Robert, grandsons John and Ward and three great grandsons). Another great grandchild is expected in April. Barbara also leaves behind her sister-in-law Cathie Shanks, plus many nephews, nieces and cousins. In retirement Barbara and John traveled the world, often as educational volunteers. They entertained friends in Chico and mountain cabins at Jonesville and Lake Almanor. Barbara's last "big" trip was a family weekend in Yosemite Valley in November 2018, during which, at age 95, she walked unassisted except for her walking sticks from Little Yosemite Falls to the hotel. A memorial gathering is planned at Patrick Ranch 11 am, Saturday, March 28. Please make gifts to Chico Boys and Girls Club, the Fred Shanks Memorial Scholarship at Chico State's School of Agriculture, or the John B. Copeland Neo-Natal Care Unit at Enloe Hospital Foundation in care of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 28, 2020