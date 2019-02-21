|
BARBARA J. DUNN Barbara passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17th, 2019 after bravely fighting many health issues. She was born on March 9th, 1938 in Rupert, Idaho. The first daughter of Lowell & Grace Meador, she grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and Gridley, California. Preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dunn, they owned and operated Dunn Realty for many years in Chico. She and Earl loved traveling extensively and enjoyed homes in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Harbor, Oregon, as well as Chico. She is survived by sisters, Theresa Felkins and Linda Jones of Chico; nephews Mark Felkins of Ord Bend, Jeff Felkins of Fort Bragg, Eric Jones of Atascadero, and Ryan Jones of Chico. We love you and will miss you "Ida Pearl". Arrangements are being made by Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home. Burial will be private. To view obituary online, go to NBCFH.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 21, 2019