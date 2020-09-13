In Loving Memory of BARBARA J. ELY 6/26/1951- 9/7/2020 Barbara was born June 26, 1951 to Oliver (Bud) and Norma Hillberg. She grew up in Walnut Creek with her sister, Carol Ann, and her two brothers, David and Rodger. Barbara was an excellent singer and was a member of Ygnacio Valley High's award winning Madrigal Singers. After graduating from high school she attended Chico State University where she participated in the choir while earning a degree in Early Childhood Development Education. She ran her own preschool for a number of years before marrying Guerdon Ely in 1977 and becoming a fulltime mother to three daughters Sarah, Anna, and Hillary. In 1997 she returned to teaching at Chico Country Day School. Staff at Chico Country Day School remember Barbara's big heart. She mentored young teachers and came alongside them to ensure they found success quickly. She was a confidante that fellow teachers knew they could approach for wisdom without judgement or fear of their concerns being made public. She was always a trusted friend. She had a deep affection for children and those less fortunate. Her passion for teaching was unmatched. Barbara dedicated her life to supporting children and families as a friend, a teacher, and a volunteer. She was always there in times of need -- running errands, taking care of children, or just sitting quietly with a sick friend. She was a volunteer for Young Lives, The Good News Club, The Women's Resource Clinic, Church Day Camps, and a founding member of The Chico Children's Museum. Even in the face of death she was calm, sweet, and even funny. She was truly a loving person to the core. She gave her family a tremendous example of how to live and how to die. She was the nicest person you could ever want to meet. She will be missed by all, especially by her 10 grandchildren whom she adored Alyson, Addison, Dominic, Olivia, Audrey, Sally, Katherine, William, Hannah, and Emma. If you would like to participate in carrying on her legacy you can contribute to the Barbara Ely Memorial Fund for Children at the North Valley Community Foundation. To learn more or to donate online go to: https://www.nvcf.org/funds/Barbara-Ely-Memorial-Fund-for-Children
