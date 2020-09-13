1/1
Barbara J. Ely
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of BARBARA J. ELY 6/26/1951- 9/7/2020 Barbara was born June 26, 1951 to Oliver (Bud) and Norma Hillberg. She grew up in Walnut Creek with her sister, Carol Ann, and her two brothers, David and Rodger. Barbara was an excellent singer and was a member of Ygnacio Valley High's award winning Madrigal Singers. After graduating from high school she attended Chico State University where she participated in the choir while earning a degree in Early Childhood Development Education. She ran her own preschool for a number of years before marrying Guerdon Ely in 1977 and becoming a fulltime mother to three daughters Sarah, Anna, and Hillary. In 1997 she returned to teaching at Chico Country Day School. Staff at Chico Country Day School remember Barbara's big heart. She mentored young teachers and came alongside them to ensure they found success quickly. She was a confidante that fellow teachers knew they could approach for wisdom without judgement or fear of their concerns being made public. She was always a trusted friend. She had a deep affection for children and those less fortunate. Her passion for teaching was unmatched. Barbara dedicated her life to supporting children and families as a friend, a teacher, and a volunteer. She was always there in times of need -- running errands, taking care of children, or just sitting quietly with a sick friend. She was a volunteer for Young Lives, The Good News Club, The Women's Resource Clinic, Church Day Camps, and a founding member of The Chico Children's Museum. Even in the face of death she was calm, sweet, and even funny. She was truly a loving person to the core. She gave her family a tremendous example of how to live and how to die. She was the nicest person you could ever want to meet. She will be missed by all, especially by her 10 grandchildren whom she adored Alyson, Addison, Dominic, Olivia, Audrey, Sally, Katherine, William, Hannah, and Emma. If you would like to participate in carrying on her legacy you can contribute to the Barbara Ely Memorial Fund for Children at the North Valley Community Foundation. To learn more or to donate online go to: https://www.nvcf.org/funds/Barbara-Ely-Memorial-Fund-for-Children To view obituary and send condolences online go to NewtonBracewell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved