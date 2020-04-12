|
BARBARA JEAN JARRETT Barbara Jarrett 80, of Oroville passed away March 27, 2020. Barbara was born April 4, 1939, to Temple and Helen Preslar. At the age of 16 she married her life long partner of 63 years Corbit Jarrett. Barbara flourished in her role as wife, young mother of three, and homemaker. Coming from a large family of 12 children herself, it was always an active household with family of all ages. Barbara assisted in managing the family business of 47 years (Jarrett Auto). She loved time with family and friends at their second home at Bucks Lake. She liked to travel including trips to the Missouri Ozarks, Laughlin, NV., and Honolulu, Hawaii. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and shopping. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were very special to her. She always enjoyed attending all of their activities. She had an energetic, fun loving personality that is remembered by everyone who knew her. Barbara is survived by two daughters Debra Cunningham (Riley), Janet Bivens (Thomas), 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, Sister JoAnn Luttrell and Sister-in-law Freda Preslar, both of Yuba City, CA. Sister-in-law Cleta Bowling of Crane, MO. Proceeded in death by her husband Corbit Jarrett, son Danny Jarrett, granddaughter Jennifer Jean Jarrett, parents Temple and Helen Preslar, 7 brothers and 3 sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 12, 2020