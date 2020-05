Or Copy this URL to Share

BARBARA JEAN SCHMITT 1-25-1930 - 5-13-2020 Barbara Schmitt, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away May 13, at age 90. Born in Chicago, Barbara married her husband of 56 years, Richard Schmitt, in 1952, settled in San Jose with their three children, and retired to Chico in 1987. Barbara cherished her family, her friends, and her garden. Barbara is survived by daughters Karen (Jon), and Susan, grandchildren Shane, Laura (Scott), Angie, Madeleine (Ryan), Sheila and Grace. Her husband Richard, and son Richard preceded her in death.



