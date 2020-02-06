|
BARBARA JONES BROCK JOHNSTON Barbara passed away on February 1st, 2020. She was born and grew up in Stirling City, California. She was delivered by her maternal grandmother, Myrtle Boone Whipple at home to her parents, Evelyn Mae Jones and Raymond Park Jones, on August 1, 1928. She was 91 years old. Barbara married Stanley Allen Brock in 1946. They had three children, Stanley Brock, Clyde Brock and Brenda Brock. Barbara graduated from Chico Senior High in 1946 and went on to manage the Career Center (known as the Placement Office at the time) at Chico State College where she met Robert (Bob) Johnston. They married in 1962. Barbara and Bob traveled all over the world and acted as tour guides to countless friends on many of those trips. Their last trip together was to Greece in 2014. She was an avid Contract Bridge player, earning her Life Master certificate in 2010. She loved spending time in her garden and especially enjoyed her roses and apricot and mandarin trees. She loved being surrounded by family and watching her grandkids swim in the backyard pool in the Summer. She was a terrific grandmother to Jason Brock, Jessica Brock, Cade Brock, Leslie Brock, Joe Brock, Shane Scott Jr., Tiana Scott and Chris Scott. She was a wonderful great-grandmother to 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, Weston. She was a loving aunt to Kathy Pyle and Ron Moore and special companion to Steve. She is greatly missed by us all. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, her brother Raymond Jones, and sister Hazel Moore. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 15th at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico. A private reception will follow.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 6, 2020